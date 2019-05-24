Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Tropical Getaway

Happy anniversary to Briana DeJesus and John Rodriguez!

The Teen Mom 2 star and her boyfriend are celebrating a year of dating with a tropical trip to Punta Cana. Briana took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of sweet pics from the vacation, including snaps of the duo on a boat, as well as snorkeling together.

"#1yearanniversary #puntacana #baecation I love you," Briana captioned the cute post.

It was just over a month ago that Briana opened up to E! News about her relationship with John and their anniversary trip.

"We're about to hit a year in May so we're planning a first anniversary trip," the MTV star dished. "Everything has been good. He's great."