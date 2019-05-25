Giambattista Valli x H&M Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Announced at Thursday night's Cannes 2019 amfAR Gala, the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection just might be the brand's most stunning collab yet. The first portion of this limited-edition collection launches today (more is coming Nov. 7) and is only available in select H&M stores and on H&M's website.

"We called this project 'Project Love,'" the designer told Vogue. "The thing that makes me most happy in life is if I can make someone happy. It's beautiful if I can do that for a wider group of Valli girls and Valli boys."

Mission accomplished, Mr. Valli. The collection's first drop features everything from gowns to accessories, and the $18-$649 price range means there's truly something for everyone.

So get happy and shop now—you know it will sell out in a snap!