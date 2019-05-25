Giambattista Valli x H&M Is Here!

by Katherine Riley | Sat., May. 25, 2019 12:00 AM
Announced at Thursday night's Cannes 2019 amfAR Gala, the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection just might be the brand's most stunning collab yet. The first portion of this limited-edition collection launches today (more is coming Nov. 7) and is only available in select H&M stores and on H&M's website.
"We called this project 'Project Love,'" the designer told Vogue. "The thing that makes me most happy in life is if I can make someone happy. It's beautiful if I can do that for a wider group of Valli girls and Valli boys."
Mission accomplished, Mr. Valli. The collection's first drop features everything from gowns to accessories, and the $18-$649 price range means there's truly something for everyone.
So get happy and shop now—you know it will sell out in a snap!
This dress is so beautiful, we're gonna buy it and invent an occasion to wear it to.
We love these separates. Wear together for full impact or swap in with other items from your wardrobe to add drama to your IRL looks.
Partner this with an LBD—or even your wedding dress.
Speaking of weddings...a designer dress at this price is a steal!
A little bling for your inner princess.
This dress is sexy and romantic with a bit of whimsy.
This statement necklace is worth the investment.
Every woman needs one utterly fabulous special occasion dress. We've just found ours.
A little more bling for ya.
Got legs for days? This is the dress for you.
We adore the Old Hollywood glamour here. Perfect for lounging at home like the starlet you are.
Wear these with the bra above and you're all set as an old-school femme fatale.
So sharp—this suit is another great investment at a steal.
Ladies, rock the menswear look by wearing this top over a fab bra or camisole.
Give your classic loafer an upgrade with this pair inspired by Valli's own favorite pearl necklace.
This combo is perfect for when you want to be pulled-together but not dressy.
A sweet and price-savvy way to own a piece of this collection.
Headed to an outdoor wedding? Check and check.
This looks just gorgeous peeking out from a blazer.
Kick up you heels in these girly confections.
