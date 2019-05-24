Cheryl Burke Marries Matthew Lawrence in Off-the-Shoulder Gown: All the Wedding Dress Details

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 24, 2019 11:53 AM
Just married! Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke are officially husband and wife!
The 39-year-old actor and the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro tied the knot on Thursday, May 23, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif. For the ceremony, Burke donned a stunning custom Romona Keveža Collection silk crepe gown. The wedding dress featured a scalloped sweetheart neckline with off-the-shoulder detail, as well as a fluted skirt.
Delicate Swarovski crystal buttons accented the back of the dress, trailing down to the end of the cathedral length train. Photos also show Burke with a beautiful custom two-tier cathedral length veil made of English tulle.
The dancing star also donned a pretty pearl necklace for her wedding look.
MEGA
"The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes and ended with a long kiss between Cheryl and Matthew," a source told E! News about the outdoor wedding. "They looked so happy and in love. They were giddy with excitement."
Guests at the ceremony included Burke's maid of honor, Leah Remini, and fellow DWTS pro Kym Herjavec. Lawrence's best man was his older brother, Joey Lawrence. The couple's pals Adam Rippon, Kristi Yamaguchi, Emmitt Smith and Juan Pablo Di Pace were also in attendance for the nuptials.
Congratulations the couple on their exciting wedding news!
Selena Gomez's Ex-Assistant Reveals How Her ''Classy'' and ''Conservative'' Style Influenced Their Swimwear Collab
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?