Kanye West Believes Late Mother Donda Is Still Here "Guiding" His Family

Kanye West carries the memory of his mom each and every day.

Close to 12 years after former university professor Donda West passed away at age 53, her son is sharing fond memories and making it clear that her presence is still felt.

"This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," Kanye shared in a new clip from My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In the footage first shared on Kim Kardashian's Twitter page, the Grammy winner also shared a special toy Donda purchased that made quite an impact.

"I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored and I was very into Takashi Murakami at that time on that third album, Graduation. So she bought it," he shared with David Letterman. "She said it kind of feels like Takashi Murakami and then I was sort of like I don't want that. That ain't no Takashi Murakami bear and stuff like that."