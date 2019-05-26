90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: All About Larissa's Kids and Pedro's Risqué Dancing

Dirty dancing, secret kids and quashed Oklahoma dreams made up the fifth episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four, episode five.

E! News previously revealed Larissa comes clean about her children to her mother-in-law, Debbie, but in the episode the Larissa talked about her hesitation. While Colt knew about her kids and has been supportive, she was afraid to tell the truth because she was worried something bad would happen and how Debbie would handle it now that they're getting along.

"I miss my children every day…It was really hard leaving my children behind when I moved to America," Larissa said.

As for why she decided not bring her daughter, who lives with her father, and her son, who lives with an ex, to America, Larissa said it was because she didn't know how life would be in the United States.