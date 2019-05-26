Who Is Corey Gamble? The Kardashians (& Kanye West) Clash With Kris Jenner Over Her "Secretive" Boyfriend

Getting to know Corey Gamble is not that easy!

But meaningful relationships come in all shapes, sizes and communication styles, and sometimes all it takes is a little extra effort and an honest conversation or two to start building one. Kris Jenner's kids learned that lesson the roundabout way during this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which initially saw them reeling over some long-held questions about Corey's personal life.

Like: who are his family members? Are they close? And—maybe most pressing—how come he's never brought them around before? Kris' man probably would've preferred to field their inquiries directly rather than secondhand from Kanye West. But it was Kim Kardashian's husband who broached the family tree subject with Corey in the end, via a non-interrogative text message one morning at 6 a.m.

"Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, 'Look. We don't know you. We've never met any of your family members,'" the rapper's wife explained. And while Kim acknowledged his delivery could've been smoother, the budding law student made it clear that, semantics aside, Kanye's sentiment wasn't technically wrong. "I mean, of course we've all felt that way and thought that," she told the camera.