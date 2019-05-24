Chrissy Teigen Says She Never Thought of Herself "as a Real Model"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 24, 2019 10:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen, Porter Edit

Sebastian Kim/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

Chrissy Teigen has come a long way from relying on free burritos. 

Today, fans know the 33-year-old star as a standout voice on social media, a host, a model, a cookbook author, John Legend's other half and mom to two of the most adorable youngsters on her Instagram feed. However, while life today continues to be peppered with red carpets, A-list friends and luxury getaways, the multi-hyphenate has not forgotten her humble beginnings as an aspiring teenage model. As Teigen put it in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit, "it was the least glamorous way to model."

"I never thought of myself as a real model. I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn't care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn't even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it," Teigen recalled to PorterEdit.

Watch

John Legend's Mother's Day Tradition for Chrissy Teigen is So Sweet

As Teigen recalled to the digital magazine, she moved to Miami Beach, where she lived with five other people in a model apartment with just two bedrooms. "I would sleep on the sofa. We were all just working to break even, just to pay the rent," she said. "My roommates were drinking diet tea and eating cotton balls soaked in chicken broth to stay skinny."

Meanwhile, the star relied on a pal's gig. "I remember my friend got a job working at a burrito restaurant and that's all I ate for months. Free burritos."

Chrissy Teigen, Porter Edit

Sebastian Kim/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

Suffice to say, Teigen, who landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2014 with Nina Agdaland  Lily Aldridge, has come a long way from not having her face shown in magazines. Today, her Instagram account alone, featuring an array of snaps of her and her famous family's everyday life, has attracted more than 24 million followers. 

Chrissy Teigen, Porter Edit, Cover

Sebastian Kim/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

And, while the posts can vary from selects of Teigen from a recent photo shoot to videos of her daughter in dance class, the star does have one particular boundary. 

"There's nothing that happens that we really feel we can't post," she told PorterEdit. "We don't want to post pictures of the kids that they may see in ten years and be embarrassed by, but that's it. We're not pretending that life is perfect. I'm not the person who goes to work and posts the glam photos. When I'm on set, I love to be present."

To see the full interview with Chrissy Teigen, read PorterEdit and/or download the Net-A-Porter app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner May Have Just Dropped a Major Clue About Second Wedding to Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest Clue Yet About Her New Album

E-Comm: Stranger Things by H&M

Stranger Things x H&M Collab Has All Your Summer Must-Haves

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Ariana Grande Gets a New Wax Figure—and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Larissa Comes Clean on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: "I Have Kids"

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Why Renee Zellweger Signed On for TV With Netflix's What/If

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian Spills Secrets About Kim and Kanye West's Wedding: Who Went Missing?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.