From a Star Wars Queen to a Twisted Ballerina in Black Swan, Relive All of Natalie Portman's Epic Roles

Throughout her career, Natalie Portman has always been one graceful, beautiful (black) swan.

Because of this fact and because today Portman turns 38 years old, it's time to turn our attention to the always-impressive movie catalog that has made up her career.

Beginning in 1994, the Israeli-born star has been in movie after movie that has made a major impact on Hollywood and pop culture. While it wasn't until a few years later, in 1999, that Portman really got noticed for her work, when she did she never looked back.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is what broke the brunette beauty into super-stardom and neither her life nor the lives of the fans who watched her in the movie (and its two sequels) were ever the same.

Star Wars isn't however all that Portman has done throughout her two-plus decade career. She's done so, so much more.