Stranger Things x H&M Collab Has All Your Summer Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you catch the Stranger Things season-three trailer that dropped this week? It's full of iconic summer fun like fireworks, ice cream shops and poolside thirst traps—definitely worth the wait, and we're planning to binge the entire season when it premieres on Netflix July 4.

Keeping to its "One Summer Can Change Everything" tagline, Stranger Things partnered with H&M to launch an exclusive poolside collection featuring Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and we're OBSESSED! The line is inspired by nostalgic '80s summer fashion trends with a Hawkins, Ind., flare and we are here for the cool, casual looks perfect for lounging by the pool, on a boat or at the beach.

From swimsuits and rompers, to resort shirts and swim trunks, the Stranger Things x H&M collection has something for all the fans. Shop our best picks below!