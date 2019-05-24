Ariana Grande Gets a New Wax Figure—and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 24, 2019 9:48 AM

Ariana Grande, Wax Figure

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Madame Tussauds London unveiled its wax figure for Ariana Grande this week—and social media users had a few thoughts.

After teasing the unveiling in April—and calling upon her fans to help choose the statue's outfit—Madame Tussauds tweeted a picture of the figure on Tuesday. While the organization claimed it had "nailed" her style, Twitter users had a few issues with the rest of the piece. 

"She doesn't look anything like Ariana!" one commenter wrote.

"Ari deserves better," tweeted another.

In fact, fans argued there were several facial features on the statue that didn't match Grande's looks, including the eyebrows and the nose.

"Yeah this is really bad lol," tweeted one critic. "The whole face is off does not look like her at all. Her eyebrows have never looked like that."

This wasn't the first time Madame Tussauds had unveiled a Grande-inspired wax figure. The organization's Las Vegas location debuted one in 2017 and its Berlin hub unveiled one at the beginning of this year.

For those wanting to see the wax figure in London, they'll be able to do so for the next five weeks.

Ariana Grande's Givenchy Fail

To see more celebrity wax figures, click on the gallery below.

Celeb Wax Figures

We wonder what Grande thinks of the new figure!

