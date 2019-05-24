Larissa Comes Clean on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: "I Have Kids"

The secret is out on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four.

In the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, Larissa Dos Santos Lima comes clean to her mother-in-law Debbie Johnson over dinner.

"Debbie, I have something to say to you," Larissa says.

"OK. You pregnant?" Debbie asks.

"I have kids," Larissa admits.

"You have children," Debbie says before tears start to fall.

The news is too much for Debbie to handle. "I need a drink," she says after leaving the table. Her son, Colt Johnson, and Larissa just sit in silence.