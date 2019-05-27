Khloe Kardashian Invites Malika Haqq to Cleveland for "Family Time" With True & Tristan Thompson

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., May. 27, 2019 6:00 AM
A different kind of Cleveland show!
Khloe Kardashian is heading back to the Midwest after hammering out plans with her BFF in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During lunch with Malika Haqq and Scott Disick in L.A., True Thompson's mom extends an invite to Tristan Thompson's home city. A coveted one too—earlier, she tells Scott even Mason Disick wanted to go.
The Flip it Like Disick star's 9-year-old won't be attending the Cleveland trip because of school, but Malika wouldn't miss it and tells Khloe she's "definitely gonna come."
"Clubbin' and bumpin'!" Scott jokes, since they're literally taking True to Ohio to spend quality time with family.
And as Khloe notes to the KUWTK camera in a confessional later on, the fact that Malika will be there feels pretty momentous too, since she hasn't visited since True was born in April 2018.
"I am very excited that Malika's coming to Cleveland. She hasn't been there since I had True, so it's been a minute," says the Revenge Body guru, adding, "It's fun. We get to dress in our winter clothes and just spend a lot of family time."
Plus, where normally a trip to Cleveland might be "all about Tristan and his friends," Khloe says she's looking forward to tipping the social scales a little bit this time around.
"It will be a different dynamic, for sure," she finishes. And if Malika has anything to say about it, it'll probably be a good one.
Watch their conversation in full—find out the ungodly hour True's dad calls bedtime on game days—in the clip above!
