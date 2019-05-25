These 2019 Cannes Film Festival Looks Make Us Say, Oui Oui! Which Gown Is Your Favorite?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sat., May. 25, 2019 8:00 AM

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Instagram

We can(nes) not get enough of the fashion that has been taking over the 2019 Cannes Film Festival the past few weeks!

Beginning on Tuesday, May 14, stars from all over have been arriving in France to promote their latest film at the iconic festival, but the real show stoppers have been their style choices on each and every red carpet.

This year's film festival ends on Saturday, May 25, and while we are sad to say goodbye to gorgeous beach views, film reviews and red carpet snaps, we now get to talk about which celebrity owned the event this year...at least when it comes to fashion.

While we still aren't over the fact that both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were there and posing together for their new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ladies are the ones who slayed the red carpet game and gave us serious style goals.

The Met Gala might be the Super Bowl of fashion, but if we're being honest, Cannes Film Festival is the runner up. It is so glamorous, memorable and known for lavish gowns and fierce fashion statements and we are always in awe of what the celebs come up with.

There have been a lot of style standouts this year, but we're focusing on our top 13 looks now. Then, we want to hear from you on which gown or ensemble rocked your style-loving world below.

Let's get started with all the bold colors, which were a total must at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. No one proved that more than Kendall Jenner. The model donned a bright pink, tulle gown (that later turned into a mini) by Giambattista Valli X H&M and we are in total awe of her look.

Dua Lipa's bold red gown by Valentino and Jasmine Tookes' yellow, flowy frock by George Chakra also caught our attention. 

Elle Fanning, Cannes 2019

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Julianne Moore opted for a jewel tone gown with her Dior emerald look and wow, just wow.

Model Bella Hadid brought sexy back in a fiery red number by Roberto Cavalli while Eva Longoria shimmered in a pink, silk and glitz-filled gown by Alberta Ferretti.

Even though a lot of stars opted for color, there were a few more subtle color choices that actually wowed us on a whole different level at the iconic French festival.

Dakota Fanning for example, wore a white bridal-worthy Armani gown at one premiere and we're not worthy of its star power. Priyanka Chopra donned a tulle, tiered George Hobeika gown that was also to die for, and that was just one of her looks.

Jessica Jung rocked a white, feathered Rami Kadi frock that gave off major mirror vibes and we're here for it. 

Selena Gomez kicked off her first Cannes appearance by being a style star with a two-piece number by Louis Vuitton that proved white is white hot on the right lady.

Some of our other favorites have to be Sara Sampaio, who wore a peach perfection gown by Georges Hobeika and Helen Mirren, who donned a metallic foil Elie Saab gown with pastel pink hair.

Elle Fanning however might've won the event for us, because she had numerous standout dresses throughout the Cannes Film Festival.

Our favorite look of hers? A floral, show-stopping gown by Valentino. 

Now that you know our top picks, check out all of the best fashion moments from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival below and vote for the look you love most.

Kendall Jenner, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Giambattista Valli x H&M

Adriana Lima, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima

In Ester Abner

Dua Lipa, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

In Valentino

Nina Dobrev, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev

In Dior

Jasmine Tookes, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jasmine Tookes

In Georges Chakra

Natasha Poly, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

Natasha Poly

In Versace

Elsa Hosk, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

In Redemption

Winnie Harlow, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

Winnie Harlow

In Richard Quinn

H.E.R., amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

H.E.R.

In Giambattista Valli x H&M

Sara Sampaio, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

Sara Sampaio

In Armani

Pamela Anderson, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

George Pimentel/WireImage

Pamela Anderson

Adriana Lima, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima

    

Iris Mittenaere, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Iris Mittenaere

In Michael Cinco

Natasha Poly, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Natasha Poly

In Versace 

Lorena Rae, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lorena Rae

In Rami Kadi

Lea Seydoux, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lea Seydoux

In Louis Vuitton

Izabel Goulart, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Izabel Goulart

    

Winnie Harlow, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Michelle Rodriguez, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez

In Rami Kadi

Sara Sampaio, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio

In Georges Hobeika

Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio

In Armani

Dakota Fanning, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

In Armani

Margot Robbie, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Karolina Kurkova, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Karolina Kurkova

In Etro

Josephine Skriver, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Josephine Skriver

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Elle Fanning, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning

In Dior

Coco Rocha, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Coco Rocha

In Elie Saab

Zhang Ziyi, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Zhang Ziyi

In Zuhair Murad

Camila Morrone, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Morrone

In Miu Miu

Chloe Sevigny, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chloe Sevigny

In Miu Miu

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Marion Cotillard

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

In Chanel

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Hailey Clauson

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Clauson

In Ralph & Russo

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Cindy Bruna

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Cindy Bruna

In Balmain

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Diego Luna

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Diego Luna

      

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Pixie Lott

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pixie Lott

In YANINA Couture

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Lady Victoria Hervey

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Victoria Hervey

In Jad Ghandour

Aja Naomi King, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Aja Naomi King

In Zac Posen

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

In Georges Hobeika and Berluti

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Helen Mirren

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Elie Saab

Elsa Hosk, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

In Etro

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Camila Morrone

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Morrone

In Miu Miu

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Zhang Ziyi

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Zhang Ziyi

In Givenchy

Petra Nemcova, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Petra Nemcova

In Cristina Ottaviano

Penelope Cruz, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

Josephine Skriver, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Josephine Skriver

In Ali Younes

Julianne Moore, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

In Dior

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Sui He

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sui He

In Ralph & Russo

2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions, Martha Hunt

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Martha Hunt

In Stella McCartney

2019 Cannes Film Festival: Best Dressed
