Prince Harry Spends First Night Away From Baby Archie to Attend Sentebale Polo Cup in Italy

In regard to Harry's milestone new role, Figueras, who attended his wedding last year, said, "Being a father always changes you. He seems to be very, very happy. I think this is a very exciting part of his life. He was ready for it and I think he's loving it."

He continued, "I always thought that he would be an amazing father because he has a great affinity for children—two weeks is very, very soon, but I'm sure he's changed."

As for the brief trip away, Figures defended the royal. "Sometimes duty calls and this is 24 hours away from the house—I think he's doing just fine," he told the press. "He's a wonderful father and very present and he's here for an amazing cause so…I don't see that as a problem."

As the royals well know, work doesn't stop. Three days after Archie's arrival, Harry returned to his duties and traveled to The Hague in the Netherlands for the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games, where he was met with many goodies for his new baby.