Blake Shelton on Adam Levine's The Voice Exit: "Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot"

Adam Levine's decision to leave The Voice shocked his TV family.

In a tweet, Kelly Clarkson, who served as a coach on the series alongside Levine since season 14, said she just found out the news on Thursday, May 23. Levine's exit was announced on Friday, May 24 on Today by The Voice host Carson Daly.

"Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," she tweeted along with eye emojis. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"