Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Kitt Is Pregnant 8 Months After Miscarriage

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 24, 2019 7:08 AM

The Backstreet Boys' family is about to get a little bigger.

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter are expecting another child.

The boy band member announced the happy news via Instagram on Friday. 

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," he wrote alongside a photo of himself tenderly touching his wife's baby bump and smiling down at their son Odin

The singer did not reveal the sex of the child nor the due date.

The joyful announcement came about eight months after Carter shared his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time," he tweeted back in September. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heart broken."

He then noted the proud parents had been expecting "a little sister for Odin."

Backstreet Boys Would Gladly Do the Next Super Bowl

Carter and his spouse welcomed their son in April 2016. Fans will recall the artist and his leading lady had celebrated the pregnancy with a Game of Thrones-themed baby shower.

The two tied the knot with his leading lady in 2014.

It certainly has been a busy time for the singer. In addition to getting ready to welcome another child, he is currently touring as part of the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour.

Congratulations to the happy family!

