Leslie Jones' Watch Has Ended: The Last Game of Jones Is Here and Hilarious

Your goodbye to Game of Thrones is not complete just yet. No, not until you watch the final Game of Jones.

"Well, I don't need to tell you that the final Game of Thrones aired on Sunday night. But, there is one last chapter yet to be written. Here it is: the final Game of Jones," Seth Meyers said introducing the fan-favorite Late Night segment.

"Thank you for taking this ride with me. I feel right now like the end of Thelma and Louise," Meyers told Leslie Jones. "We're in the car together, we're in the convertible, we're about to go off the cliff."

"I'm not going off the cliff. That's some crazy white woman stuff," Jones said.