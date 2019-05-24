Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Photo of Husband Brendan McLoughlin With His Puppy Pals

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare photo of her husband Brendan McLoughlin cuddling with some puppy pals.

The snapshot was featured in a series of black and white pictures showing the country superstar and her main man holding two darling dogs up for adoption.

"Meet Smoke and Bandit!" the "Tin Man" singer captioned the photos. "They showed up at the farm last week and we're bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel! #FarmLife."

The two-time Grammy winner then encouraged her followers to visit her non-profit's website MuttNation.com and to take part in the MuttNation March.

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony back in February.

"I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote in part of her post announcing the news. "My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan Mcloughlin, for loving me for.... me. #TheOne."