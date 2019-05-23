Who Should Win RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11?

In just one week, the final four queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 will face off, and one will become America's Next Drag Superstar.

It's been a season of highs, like one lip sync that saved both queens, and lows, like six queens all having to lip sync for their lives after a disastrous challenge, and now it's all come down to a final four we genuinely don't know what to do with. Yvie Oddly, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and A'Keria C. Davenport are all stellar queens, but which one takes the crown?

That's what we're here to discuss.