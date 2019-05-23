Kendall Jenner Is Positively Glowing In First Appearance Since Ben Simmons Breakup

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:13 PM
Kendall Jenner is living a calm, carefree and relaxed life on the shores of the French Riviera.
Since touching down at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the model has been positively beaming from cheek to cheek. While it's unclear if it's the sun-kissed glow on her skin or simply the laid-back lifestyle of the French rubbing off on her, one thing is clear: she looks totally worry-free.
It seems like not even her recent split from Ben Simmons can put a damper on her cheery mood. At the 2019 amfAR Gala, the 23-year-old had a grin pasted across her face as she mingled with fashion's upper echelon.
She was later spotted lounging poolside with her friend Luka Sabbat, who has become a member of the Kardashian family's inner circle. The reality star sported a grey and white polka dot two-piece swimsuit and sleek black shades, while her friend wore pastel pink shorts.
Not only is this dress gorgeous, it's also designed in collaboration with Giambattista Valli and H&M.
The 23-year-old describes the dress as "gorgeous, dramatic and fiercely feminine."
The reality star's billowing dress stands out among the sea of designer gowns.
A quick outfit change later and the 23-year-old is ready to bring some glam to the amfAR stage.
Kendall joins fashion figures like Carine Roitfield and Eva Longoria on stage for a rowdy good time.
Kendall shows how to wear white pants in style, just in time for summer.
Luka and Kendall escape to the pool to tan ahead of the summer.
The model shades her porcelain skin from the sun's rays as she and Luka chat.
Looks like life really is better by the beach.
