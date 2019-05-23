Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Married

Congrats to Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence!

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro has married the 39-year-old actor, a source confirmed to E! News. Adding, that the two said their own vows and cried during the special ceremony.

The couple tied the knot on Wednesday, May 23 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif. with their closest family and friends in attendance. Famed celebrity party consultant Mindy Weiss helped plan the picture-perfect wedding and actress Leah Remini served as Burke's maid of honor.

For the pro dancer's big day, she lit up the room in an off-the-shoulder A-line gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and billowing bottom. She accessorized with a statement pearl necklace and dainty bracelets. Additionally, she donned a long tulle veil.

The ABC star's bridal beauty look was just as dazzling as her dress. She went the glam route (although, it wasn't too over-the-top) and opted for nude lips, a subtle contour and a smoldering smoky eye. As for her hair? She kept things simple, as she styled it slick-straight and parted it in the middle for the special occasion.