Best Memorial Day Sales of 2019

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 23, 2019 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Memorial Day Sales

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ok long weekend, we see you. But not for the reasons you think.

Yes, yes we're all over that extra day off, but where we're really drawing our attention to is this sick list of Memorial Day sales that happen to be taking place right about now. Deep discounts at Nordstrom? Yes please. Or what about that big time bargain taking place at our go-to sneaker spot, Reebok? Listen, we're just getting started so you might need to take off an extra day just to shop (we're kidding, kinda.)

Hyperventilating yet? Take a minute and catch your breath. But for real, don't sit on these sales. Have at it friends!

E-Comm: Memorial Day

Nordstrom

Now through June 6, get up to 50% off.

Editor's Pick: TORY BURCH Convertible Shoulder Bag, $458 $306.86 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Memorial Day

Reebok

Starting tomorrow through May 28, spend up to $99 and receive 30% off, spend $100-250 and receive 40% off or spend $250+ and receive 50% off.

Editor's Pick: ZIGWILD TR 5.0 Sneaker, $90 at Reebok

E-Comm: Memorial Day

La Roche-Posay

Now through May 25, get 25% off all orders of $50+. Also, get two free deluxe samples with $65+ orders.

Editor's Pick: Daily Antioxidant Serum with Sunscreen SPF 50, $42.50 at La Roche-Posay

E-Comm: Memorial Day

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Now through May 27 get 20% off sitewide + free shipping with the code SPLASH20. (Excludes full price original collection, work and kids styles.)

Editor's Pick: Dr. Scholl's Shles Feel Good Flat, $64.99

 

E-Comm: Memorial Day

Parachute

From May 24 through 27, save 20% off everything.

Editor's Pick: Down Duvet Insert, $249-$489 at Parachute 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Style Collective , Life/Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke, Race To Erase MS Gala

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Married

What Caused Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons to Break Up?

Millie Bobby Brown, Gozilla: King of the Monsters premiere

Millie Bobby Brown Cheekily Says to ''Watch Out'' Now That She's Able to Drive

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos on 5-Year Anniversary

Jennifer Garner

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2019

Stranger Things, Season 3

Everything We Know About Stranger Things 3, Including More Steve and Dustin

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK

Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Explosive KUWTK Promo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.