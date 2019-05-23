Best Memorial Day Sales of 2019

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 23, 2019 3:58 PM
Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ok long weekend, we see you. But not for the reasons you think.
Yes, yes we're all over that extra day off, but where we're really drawing our attention to is this sick list of Memorial Day sales that happen to be taking place right about now. Deep discounts at Nordstrom? Yes please. Or what about that big time bargain taking place at our go-to sneaker spot, Reebok? Listen, we're just getting started so you might need to take off an extra day just to shop (we're kidding, kinda.)
Hyperventilating yet? Take a minute and catch your breath. But for real, don't sit on these sales. Have at it friends!
Now through June 6, get up to 50% off.
Editor's Pick: TORY BURCH Convertible Shoulder Bag,
$458 $306.86 at Nordstrom
Starting tomorrow through May 28, spend up to $99 and receive 30% off, spend $100-250 and receive 40% off or spend $250+ and receive 50% off.
Now through May 25, get 25% off all orders of $50+. Also, get two free deluxe samples with $65+ orders.
Editor's Pick: Daily Antioxidant Serum with Sunscreen SPF 50, $42.50 at La Roche-Posay
Now through May 27 get 20% off sitewide + free shipping with the code SPLASH20. (Excludes full price original collection, work and kids styles.)
Editor's Pick: Dr. Scholl's Shles Feel Good Flat, $64.99
From May 24 through 27, save 20% off everything.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?