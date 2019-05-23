Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos on 5-Year Anniversary

Nabil Elderkin
by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 23, 2019 3:39 PM
Nabil Elderkin
Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, May 24! The superstar couple tied the knot in Florence, Italy, back in 2014 in front of friends, family and a star-studded guest list.
Ahead of her anniversary, Kim took to her social media to share a series of pictures from the special day, featuring Kanye, Scott Disick and their wedding party.
"A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside the stunning photos, taken by photographer Nabil Elderkin.
So, in celebration of Kimye's special occasion, let's celebrate with a trip down wedding lane! Take a look at the gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos from Kim and Kanye's wedding below!
Nabil Elderkin
Kanye is photographed with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. ahead of the ceremony.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim's stunning Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress can be seen alongside a matching dress for North West.
Nabil Elderkin
A shirtless Kanye is photographed getting ready for the wedding ceremony.
Article continues below
Nabil Elderkin
In addition to making Kim and North's wedding attire, Givenchy also made a custom wedding tuxedo for Kanye.
Nabil Elderkin
The rap superstar can be seen getting his suit on for the ceremony.
Nabil Elderkin
Scott Disick is pictured in this behind-the-scenes photo ahead of the ceremony.
Article continues below
Nabil Elderkin
The bride and groom are surrounded by their loved ones on their special day.
Nabil Elderkin
Kanye's pals, including Virgil Abloh, can be seen surrounding the "Stronger" superstar with drinks in hand.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?