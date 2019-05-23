Game of Thrones Is Over, But We Still Want Answers to These Questions

Game of Thrones is over. Bran Stark is king. Daenerys Targaryen is dead. Sansa Stark is queen in the North.

There's no going back to Westeros, so all these questions we still have about eight seasons of story...they're bothering us. They range from technical questions—was Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) really loud? Her speeches reached thousands!—to plot-based inquiries—did Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) orchestrate...everything?!—and everything in between.

We'll likely never get answers to a lot of these questions. Plot points were just dropped. Characters disappeared. Motivations never explained. Yeah, we've read your theories, but those aren't real answers.