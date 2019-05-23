Teresa Giudice and Daughters Visit Joe Giudice in ICE Custody on His Birthday

Joe Giudicegot a sweet birthday present this year.

The famed husband of reality star Teresa Giudice had some well-known visitors on his recent 47th birthday. A source close to the couple confirmed to E! News his reality star wife and their four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, visited him for his special day on Wednesday.

Oldest daughter Gia hinted at the visit when she took to social media to celebrate her father. "Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting! you inspire me everyday.. love you so much keep smiling see you soon," she wrote on Instagram.

According to the source, it was the first time they've seen Joe since he has been in ICE custody. "It is a difficult place to visit, from the overall cleanliness to the actual application for a visit to happen. Plus, it is just so far away," the source said.