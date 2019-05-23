Reese Witherspoon Is Here to Provide New Big Little Lies Insight Ahead of Season 2

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Before Celeste, Renata, Jane, Bonnie and Madeline return in Big Little Lies season two, executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon is here to give you new insight into the goings on of Monterey, California.

In a new YouTube video posted by Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine, the Oscar and Emmy winner gives a breakdown of the key relationships and happenings in the first season of the acclaimed HBO series. The relationships are complicated in Big Little Lies (and get even more complicated after the big finale accidental death!), especially with Renata (Laura Dern) and Madeline (Witherspoon).

"Renata comes up. We like Renata, do we like Renata? We're not sure, she's a little obnoxious," Witherspoon says in her video recap.

Watch

Zoe Kravitz Says Big Little Lies Stars Still Get Nervous

She expands, "Renata and Madeline, they just do not get along." Why? Because the biggest issue at hand: How Renata pronounces Madeline's name.

And then there's the relationship between Nicole Kidman's Celeste and Witherspoon's character.

"Celeste is expressing what so many women who have quit their jobs to take care of their kids are feeling," Witherspoon says. "You fulfilled as a mom, but also she's really questioning whether she wants her career back. I think Madeline is Celeste's biggest champion, she's her best friend, she's always there to make her feel awesome and hopefully help her find what is going to make her be the truest form of herself."

Click play on the video above to hear more insight into Big Little Lies to get you ready for season two.

Big Little Lies season two premieres Sunday, June 9 on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Big Little Lies , Reese Witherspoon , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stranger Things, Season 3

Everything We Know About Stranger Things 3, Including More Steve and Dustin

Whiskey Cavalier

Whiskey Cavalier Might Get Uncanceled at ABC

Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones Is Over, But We Still Want Answers to These Questions

Mercedes "MJ" Javid Breaks Silence on Feud With Reza Farahan

Jamie Foxx Flubs on Live TV; Makes Hilarious Recovery

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Last Season for a Final Emotional Goodbye

"Southern Charm" Star Kathryn Dennis Admits to Sex With Whitney

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.