Bode Miller's Wife Morgan Reflects on Daughter's Tragic Drowning Nearly 1 Year Later

It's been almost a year since Bode and Morgan Miller's 19-month-old daughter, Emmy Miller, died in a tragic drowning accident.

On Thursday, the volleyball player took to Instagram to remember her late little one and continue to advocate for water safety education.

Sitting beside Nicole Hughes, whose 3-year-old son Levi Hughes, drowned the same day as Emmy, Morgan recalled how quickly the accident occurred.

"Time is not on our side when it comes to water," she said in a shared video. "And even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive."

Tearing up, she then warned parents, "It takes seconds."

"You know, for both of our children, it was during a time when they slipped away for just seconds and out of rooms filled with people," Nicole said.

The mothers then advised parents to ask themselves how they've educated their children about water safety and what their water safety plan entails?

"Let's do the leg work and let's prevent more children from drowning," she said.