Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee Are a Model Mother-Son Duo at 2019 Cannes amfAR Gala

The stars are shining bright in Cannes tonight!

As the 2019 Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, many familiar faces in Hollywood are coming together for a great cause.

On Thursday evening, stars like Olivia Culpo, Nina Dobrev and Kris Jenner headed to the 26th annual Cannes amfAR Gala, which is described as one of the world's most successful benefit events and most coveted tickets in town.

While many red carpet looks deserve praise and attention, we can't help but notice Pamela Anderson's plus one for the glamorous night out. The actress stepped out with her 22-year-old son Brandon Lee and posed for photographs together.

The actress looked beautiful in a light pink dress with matching nails. As for Brandon, he looked handsome in a white suit with high top Converse sneakers.