Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Ordered by Judge to Stay Away From Star

A Los Angeles judge has ordered Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson to stay away from her following his domestic violence arrest, while he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and spent a night in jail earlier this month after allegedly getting into a violent confrontation with the 29-year-old Nashville actress at home.

At an arraignment on Wednesday, Hickerson pleaded not guilty to his charge of felony domestic violence. The judge issued a protective order against him, preventing him from coming within 100 yards of Panettiere, and he was also forbidden from owning firearms.

A preliminary hearing has been set for June 26.

The actress has not commented on the case. Two weeks after Hickerson's arrest, he and Panettiere were photographed walking together and holding hands in Los Angeles.