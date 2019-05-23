Watch Jessica Alba and Her Kids Give a Tour of Their $10 Million Home

Welcome to Jessica Alba's home!

The actress invited fans into her luxurious Beverly Hills household for the June issue of Architectural Digest. Her three children—Honor, Haven and baby Hayes—were also there to help guide the tour.

When designing the house, the Fantastic Four star and her hubby Cash Warren wanted to incorporate beautiful materials and colors while still making the home kid friendly. She also wanted to use as many natural materials as possible.

As for the aesthetic, Alba wanted "an old-world kind of French vibe mixed with a modern French apartment." She also took a few cues from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, who introduced her to her designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

"They'd have us over for holiday parties, and we'd leave and say to each other, 'Their house is so sick!'" she told the magazine.