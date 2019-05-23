Watch Jessica Alba and Her Kids Give a Tour of Their $10 Million Home

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 7:48 AM

Jessica Alba

Stephen Kent Johnson for Architectural Digest

Welcome to Jessica Alba's home!

The actress invited fans into her luxurious Beverly Hills household for the June issue of Architectural Digest. Her three children—Honor, Haven and baby Hayes—were also there to help guide the tour.

When designing the house, the Fantastic Four star and her hubby Cash Warren wanted to incorporate beautiful materials and colors while still making the home kid friendly. She also wanted to use as many natural materials as possible.

As for the aesthetic, Alba wanted "an old-world kind of French vibe mixed with a modern French apartment." She also took a few cues from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, who introduced her to her designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

"They'd have us over for holiday parties, and we'd leave and say to each other, 'Their house is so sick!'" she told the magazine.

Watch

Jessica Alba Reveals Life Changes as a Mom of Three

While the renovation took about 18 months, it looks like it was well worth the wait. 

Jessica Alba

Stephen Kent Johnson for Architectural Digest

The home includes a beautiful backyard with a pool, a "dope" laundry room and a gorgeous kitchen complete with a butcher block island and darkened brass hood over a Lacanche range.

"I've been dreaming about this kitchen probably my whole life because I do love to cook," she said.

The house also features an elegant dining room, an master bathroom with a steel-framed glass door for the shower and tub and a formal living room with a fireplace specifically built for Christmas stockings.

To see more of her home, including her kids' cute bedrooms, check out the video and new issue of Architectural Digest.

Looks like the perfect place for this family of five.

TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Top Stories , Apple News , Home

