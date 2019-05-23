Kathryn Dennis Addresses Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup Rumors on Southern Charm

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kathryn Dennis, Whitney Sudler-Smith

Charles Sykes/Bravo, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kathryn Dennis is spilling that sweet tea.

On Wednesday's episode of Southern Charm, the Bravo star addressed the rumors she had hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith before the start of their season.

As fans will recall, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner discussed the possibilities of a rekindled romance in last week's episode at Patricia Altschul's dinner party.

"What if Kathryn and Whitney got back together?" Meissner asked.

"No, this summer, they f--cked," Kroll later replied.

After the rumors started to spread, Dennis decided to set the record straight at Meissner's housewarming party in this week's episode. While chatting with a group of pals, Cameran Eubanks revealed Dennis and Sudler-Smith had "a little rendezvous."

Dennis didn't deny it and said the fling happened while they were in Los Angeles.

Watch

Southern Charm Guys Play Most Likely Game

This wasn't the first time the two stars had hooked up. Dennis and Sudler-Smith also did so years ago. While they had initially planned to keep their fling a secret, Sudler-Smith eventually spilled the beans to her now-ex Thomas Ravenel.

"Now I don't give a s--t," she said. "If I was him I'd be like, 'Yeah man, I sure did.'"

Southern Charm airs Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Bravo , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: And the Winning Duo Is...

The Real Housewives of New York City

Watch Bethenny Frankel Revive "Go to Sleep!" for Sonja Morgan...Who Instead Falls to the Floor

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton Reveals Alternate Fate for The O.C.'s Marissa Cooper

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Peter

The Bachelorette's Peter the Pilot "Is Falling Very Hard" For Hannah in Sneak Peek

Jennifer Hudson, Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Jennifer Hudson Slays Iconic The Jeffersons Theme Song for Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, Jamie Fox, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes

Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs a Scene During Live In Front of a Studio Audience

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 Finale Flips the Show On Its Head

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.