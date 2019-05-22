Jenelle Evans Is "Exhausted" as She and David Eason Fight for Custody of Kids

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 22, 2019 8:00 PM
Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back in court.
The former Teen Mom star and her husband appeared in a North Carolina courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing involving custody of her kids. Jenelle and David are parents to daughter Ensley Eason, 2, while the reality star is also is mom to Jace Evans, 9, Kaiser Griffith, 4.
A source close to Jenelle told E! News on Wednesday that Jenelle and David's court case is "being adjourned until Friday."
David and Jenelle will "of course" be back in court on Friday.
The source explains, "They left court today with everything status quo from where they started today. She is hoping to get her kids back in time for the summer. Her lawyers are being very strict about allowing her to talk about anything."
The likely court decision on Friday would allow Jenelle and David to "move forward with whatever the court decides for Kaiser and Ensley."
The mom of three "is very much hoping she will be able to get them back."
All of the back and forth to the court and the case itself "has been extremely draining on [Jenelle]," the source tells us. "This was never expected. She is exhausted."
They add, "Once this is all said and done, Jenelle and David will start to see a marriage counselor."
The couple has been spotted in court on multiple occasions over the last week in regards to custody of the kids.
"The judge ordered Ensley to be placed with Barbara on Jenelle's request during Friday's hearing," the source adds. "Jenelle felt, and the judge agreed, that having Ensley with Barbara and not with David's ex's mother, did not make sense for the girl since she isn't related to Whitney [Johnson]'s family."
The insider adds that Jenelle and David are back in court as they "continue fighting to regain custody over Kaiser and Ensley."
Apparently, Teen Mom fans are even asking Kailyn Lowry if she'll "take Ensley." The answer is no, she doesn't "want to get involved."
In late April, reports surfaced that David had allegedly shot and killed Jenelle's dog, Nugget. A source told E! News at the time that David allegedly killed Nugget because "it snapped at" Ensley. The incident sparked a join investigation between the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and Columbus County Animal Control into allegations of animal cruelty in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
In mid-May, Jenelle confirmed to E! News that son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, had been removed from her home after the incident. Kaiser is reportedly staying with his father for the time being.
According to a source, the removal occurred after Kaiser told his school counselors about the incident in his home, which prompted Child Protective Services to become involved. Jenelle's eldest son, Jace, currently lives with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has full custody. E! News has also learned that Jenelle and David's daughter has been placed with Barbara.
"During this difficult time, I am focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back," she shared with E! News.
Jenelle told E! News on May 1 she was "very much considering divorcing" her husband after Nugget's death. However, the first source said they will "start to see a marriage counselor" once the custody battle ends.
The 27-year-old confirmed that same information to E! News on May 8 after she was fired from Teen Mom 2.
"Me and David are looking into marriage counseling," she told E! News at the time. "He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David's been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine."
-Reporting by Jessica Finn
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?