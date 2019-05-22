Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Breaks Silence on Reza Farahan's Restraining Order

The drama continues...

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is breaking her silence on the ongoing feud between her and fellow castmate (and "former friend"), Reza Farahan.

Some refreshers for those who haven't been following along: On Monday, the Shahs of Sunset stars' drama came to a head when the 45-year-old beauty mogul filed a restraining order on Javid's husband and fellow co-star, Tommy Feight.

In the documents, which were obtained by E! News, Farahan alleged Feight vandalized his and Adam Neely's home on Sunday, May 19, while also sending him "threats" via phone.

Now, Mercedes is weighing in and speaking out on the matter.

She tells E! News exclusively, "It deeply saddens me that my former friend is battling with his demons and has decided to go this low to hurt me." The 46-year-old reality TV personality continued, "The more he goes down this dark path, the harder it will be for him to recover from it."