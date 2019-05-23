The Americanization of Archie: How Meghan Markle Will Mix Her Roots With Royalty When It Comes to Raising Her Son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding last year had all the royal bells and whistles, from the bride's designer dress, the A-list guest list and wall-to-wall television coverage to the 14th-century chapel where the ceremony took place and the presence of a higher power, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

But at the same time, it was the most American royal wedding the United Kingdom had ever seen.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago delivered a sermon that quoted Martin Luther King Jr. A local gospel group sang "Stand by Me." Etta James' version of "This Little Light of Mine" played during the recessional. They didn't serve some musty fruit cake, but rather an elderflower-lemon confection from a London bakery, the owner of which hails from the bride's home state of California.

Even Meghan having a baby shower in New York ("what is a baby shower?" you can just hear Maggie Smith asking) and getting married on a Saturday, rather than the traditional Friday, was downright Yankee of her.

At the end of the day it was a melding of family traditions, as the best weddings are, combining the bride's African-American heritage and Hollywood-infused tastes with centuries of British royal pomp and protocol from the groom's side.

Why wouldn't their baby reflect this cultural amalgamation as well?