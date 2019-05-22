PLL: The Perfectionists Is Putting Alison On a New Journey For Now, But Emison Might Not Be Over

The murder mystery isn't the only thing about Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists that fans have been obsessing over.

From the moment the spinoff was announced, starring only half of series-ending Pretty Little Liars couple Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Emily (Shay Mitchell), there's been concern over whether they were still together. They started the series together and married, but by about halfway through the season, Alison was signing divorce papers and taking off her wedding ring, and even exploring a date with another professor.

It's a devastating ending for fans of #Emison, but it may not actually be the ending. It's just where the story needed to go for now both to help Alison grow and to allow the show to function without one half of a central couple. And honestly, doesn't Alison deserve a chance to explore a life outside of her high school relationships (and that one guy who was secretly evil)?