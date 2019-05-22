Dark Phoenix's Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain Want to Normalize Strong Female Characters

With Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark and X-Men's Jean Grey,Sophie Turner is known for playing roles that empower women.

In X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix, she turns that up to 11, as her mutant character from X-Men: Apocalypse becomes even more powerful and develops a dangerous alter-ego. This marks the first film in the franchise whose main character is a woman. Turner and co-star Jessica Chastain, who plays a shapeshifter who manipulates the Phoenix, talked to E! News about playing prominent, strong female roles.

"Growing up, I didn't really feel like...I'd seen a superhero movie with a really strong female at the helm," Turner told E! News. "Now, it's so great that young girls and young boys and your daughter can grow up and watch this movie and look at it and say, 'Oh wow, what a strong, well-rounded, accurate representation of a woman."