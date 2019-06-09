Yo Ho, Yo Ho, It's Johnny Depp's Birthday! See All of His Iconic Roles Over Three Decades to Celebrate

Argh, matey! Everyone's favorite pirate is celebrating his birthday and we are trying so hard not to sing "A Pirate's Life for Me" in celebration.

Since today is the one and only, Johnny Depp's 56th birthday, we are diving deep into the legendary actor's long and fruitful career.

Beginning in the early 80s, the Kentucky native started popping up all over the big screen. After having success with 21 Jump Street, Depp left television behind after four years, making the '90s and beyond his big screen era.

Along the way the mega star has made fans out of all different kinds of people based on the diverse characters he has played. He's made ladies swoon as Cry-Baby in 1990's Cry-Baby and had us questioning so many things with Edward Scissorhands.

He has portrayed real-life characters in films like Blow and Finding Neverland, and he was always able to make each role totally his own.