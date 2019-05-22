It's a Reality TV Junkie's Dream Come True: BravoCon Is Happening

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 22, 2019 1:19 PM
Move over comic cons, the Real Housewives are coming. Bravo announced the first ever BravoCon is happening in November 2019 in New York City. Complete with stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Southern Charm, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, Top Chef and more, the new event will feature live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to the Bravolebrities.
Additionally, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will expand from the Clubhouse for an evening extravaganza filmed in front of its biggest audience ever. The event is scheduled to take place from Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17.
More programming and venues will be announced at a later date when tickets go on sale in the summer of 2019.
"Bravo's passionate fandom is on a level that's rarely seen outside of sports and superheroes," Ellen Stone, executive vice president of marketing for Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids, said in a statement. "We're fortunate to have such loyal fans who come to us for larger than life talent and series that are the gold standard in unscripted television. We never take that for granted, and we can't wait to show them what we have in store."
Stars of Shahs of Sunset, Project Runway and the Married to Medicine franchise are also expected to attend.
More info on the event will be posted to BravoTV.com. No word on whether Housewives cosplay is encouraged, but better get your finest sequins gowns and one-shouldered dresses ready just in case. And please, no weave pulling or wine throwing.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
