John Legend Promises The Voice Winner Maelyn Jarmon a Hang Session With His Family

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 22, 2019 12:13 PM
John Legend accomplished something not many before him have done: a victory on The Voice during his first season.
Maelyn Jarmon took home the top prize for Team John in the season 16 finale, beating out the remaining contestants from Blake Shelton's team. Maelyn said she going into The Voice she respected John.
"I went in with a very professional mindset and he is so relaxed and easy to talk to. I think he could be friends with anybody. But I think also, so far as working on music together, we were right eye-to-eye," Maelyn told press after her win.
"I just love her work ethic, her attention to detail. She goes into every song with an actual strategy and a plan for how to execute a song and she has the wherewithal to be able to actually do it. It makes it very, very easy for a coach. I can give her a few notes, but she would be good no matter who was her coach because she has that level of excellence already in her," John said.
In the video above, John talks about Chrissy Teigen's texts for updates on the competition and offers a family hang session with his family and Maelyn's. "That's on camera," she said. "You call have that!"
This is John's first year on The Voice, but not his last. He'll return alongside Blake, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson for season 17 in the fall of 2019.
"I was excited about mentoring new artists, I was excited about helping them be the best versions of themselves that they can be. I've grown-up doing that because I was a choir director from a very young age, I've been a musician and worked with other vocalists for a very long time. That was the easiest part, it was just very fun and natural for me to do," he said.
Watch E! News for more. The Voice will return to NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?