Hilary Duff's Son Luca Has the Cutest Reaction to Seeing His Sister Banks Crawl

Hilary Duff is one proud mama.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable video of her daughter Banks mastering her latest milestone—crawling!

"We got a mover," Duff captioned the cute clip.

The black and white footage showed the Younger star and her son, Luca Comrie, cheering on the little lady as she scooted across the floor.

"Come on! Get your brother," Duff said encouragingly.

"You almost got me!" the supportive sibling added.

Needless to say, both family members were thrilled when the baby girl finally reached her destination.

"Yay, baby!" Duff said enthusiastically. "Good job!"

Of course, Matthew Koma was a proud papa, too.

"My family," he wrote in the comments section along with a heart emoji.