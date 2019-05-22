Denise Richards Once Let Charlie Sheen Bring a Hooker to Thanksgiving Dinner

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 22, 2019 8:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen

Robin Marchant/FilmMagic, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's

Denise Richards shares some pretty interesting memories with Charlie Sheen.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star recalled the time her ex brought a hooker to their Thanksgiving dinner a few years ago.

The story came up after the actress joked to her ex-boyfriend and former Starship Troopers co-star Patrick Muldoon that her former spouse had aged her "terribly." According to the reality star, Sheen seemed nervous to tell her his dinner date was in the driveway. But once he did, Richards agreed to set an extra plate.

"Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner," she said during a confessional.

Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in 2005. Despite their public and dramatic split, fans shouldn't be surprised the Bravolebrity still spent the holiday with her ex. After all, the two co-parent two daughters together, Sam and Lola. In fact, fans watched Sam call Sheen after Richards said she couldn't date until she was 16.

Watch

Denise Richards Explains Planning Her Wedding in Just 48 Hours

Richards even invited Sheen to her wedding when she married Aaron Phypers in September. She also talked to her ex before joining the Real Housewives franchise.

"I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too," she told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I think it could be really cool.'" 

However, even though their marriage is over, the drama can still live on. In August, the former Two and a Half Men star filed court documents to modify his child support payments to both Richards and his other ex Brooke Mueller, arguing he had been "unable to find steady work" and that he had been "blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry."

Earlier this season, fans also saw Richards tear up as she reflected on her daughters growing up.

"I just feel like I f--ed up a lot with their dad," she said in an episode earlier this month. "I don't want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fights]." 

She later admitted her "girls have been through a lot."

 "How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids," she said during a later confessional. "I don't know if I did a disservice or not."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Denise Richards , Charlie Sheen , Top Stories , Apple News , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Bravo

Trending Stories

Latest News
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Drea Opens Up in Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Trailer: "He Cracked Me, But He Didn't Break Me"

Halsey, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Halsey Paid a Fan's Speeding Ticket Because They Were Listening to Her Song

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Orange Is the New Black Final Season First Look Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KylieSkin, James Charles

Inside Kylie Jenner's Lavish KylieSkin Launch Party: Pink Sushi, James Charles and Roller Skating

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

6 Bombshells We Learned About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Vanity Fair

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

We Need to Talk About Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lie Detector Test

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

You Won't Believe the Basic Life Skills Gabrielle Union Has to Teach Dwyane Wade

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.