Denise Richards Once Let Charlie Sheen Bring a Hooker to Thanksgiving Dinner

Richards even invited Sheen to her wedding when she married Aaron Phypers in September. She also talked to her ex before joining the Real Housewives franchise.

"I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too," she told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I think it could be really cool.'"

However, even though their marriage is over, the drama can still live on. In August, the former Two and a Half Men star filed court documents to modify his child support payments to both Richards and his other ex Brooke Mueller, arguing he had been "unable to find steady work" and that he had been "blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry."

Earlier this season, fans also saw Richards tear up as she reflected on her daughters growing up.

"I just feel like I f--ed up a lot with their dad," she said in an episode earlier this month. "I don't want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fights]."

She later admitted her "girls have been through a lot."

"How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids," she said during a later confessional. "I don't know if I did a disservice or not."