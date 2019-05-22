Seeing SpongeBob SquarePants Actors as Human Versions of Their Characters May Haunt You

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 22, 2019 9:00 AM
What happens when SpongeBob SquarePants comes to life? Well, the above picture happens. It's…a little jarring.
The voice cast of the long-running animated series will play their characters in human form in an upcoming Nickelodeon special, SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout. The new special will be a mix of live-action and animated footage. In the special, airing July 12, Patrick and SpongeBob journey to the surface world. There, the duo come across a few familiar faces during lunchtime rush at The Trusty Slab restaurant. Under the sea, the Bikini Bottom residents set up a surprise birthday party for SpongeBob.
"Steve Hillenburg gave me the gift of a lifetime when he asked me to voice his porous alter ego, SpongeBob SquarePants," Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, said in a statement. "He changed my life and all of our lives. To reach the 20-year mark is a huge milestone and we wanted to celebrate by throwing a big party Bikini Bottom style. SpongeBob only comes up to the surface world on special occasions and this time one stop on his journey is The Trusty Slab restaurant. Stepping on the set and acting alongside my friends and fellow cast members was a true out of body experience. Fans are truly going to love it."
Bill Fagerbakke plays Patrick, Clancy Brown voices Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence places Sandy, Rodger Bumpass plays Squidward and Mr. Lawrence plays Plantkon.
David Hasselhoff will appear as himself. Kel Mitchell of All That fame, The Thundermans' Jack Griffo and Knight Squad star Danielle Perkins also guest star.
"I experienced the world of SpongeBob first-hand when I appeared in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, which was an amazing experience," Hasselhoff said in a statement. "After making that cameo, kids around the world recognized me from the movie. How awesome to now come back to be part of the 20th anniversary special. I got to interact with Tom Kenny and SpongeBob. It also was a heartwarming tribute to Steve Hillenburg. Happy 20th SpongeBob. Hooray!!"
SpongeBob SquarePants premiered July 17, 1999 and has been going strong ever since. The new birthday celebration comes in advance of the newest movie, The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge, coming summer 2020.
SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout airs Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
