Seeing SpongeBob SquarePants Actors as Human Versions of Their Characters May Haunt You

What happens when SpongeBob SquarePants comes to life? Well, the above picture happens. It's…a little jarring.

The voice cast of the long-running animated series will play their characters in human form in an upcoming Nickelodeon special, SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout. The new special will be a mix of live-action and animated footage. In the special, airing July 12, Patrick and SpongeBob journey to the surface world. There, the duo come across a few familiar faces during lunchtime rush at The Trusty Slab restaurant. Under the sea, the Bikini Bottom residents set up a surprise birthday party for SpongeBob.