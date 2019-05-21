Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., May. 21, 2019 6:53 PM

Naomi Scott

Rich Fury/Getty Images

It's looking like "a whole new world" on Hollywood Blvd.

The biggest and brightest stars flocked to the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Aladdin on Tuesday evening. Held at the famous El Capitan Theatre, celebrities lit up the "purple magic carpet," as Disney cleverly dubbed it, with dazzling ensembles and beauty looks.

Notably, Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Will Smith (Genie) all showed up and showed out in over-the-top 'fits that we wish made it into the film. The 26-year-old British star looked like a modern-day princess in a billowing pastel pink ball gown, while the 27-year-old actor opted for something more flashy with his multi-colored Givenchy suit and button-down.

Of course, Smith turned his special night into a family affair as Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden SmithWillow Smith and Trey Smith all stepped out. Dressing as loud as his Disney character, the 50-year-old star donned an embroidered suit while his wife rocked a striking blue ensemble.

Watch

Aladdin: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Jasmine's Journey

Other notable attendees at the premiere included Nasim Pedrad (who plays Dalia in the movie) Christina Milian, Darren Criss and many more.

Check out all of the photo highlights of the Aladdin event, below.

Mena Massoud, Aladdin premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Mena Massoud

The 27-year-old actor looks like "Prince Ali" in the flesh! Wearing a flashy multi-colored Givenchy suit, Massoud lights up the "purple magic carpet" (as Disney cleverly dubbed it).

Naomi Scott

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

Styled by Zadrian Smith, the 26-year-old British actress stuns in this billowing pastel pink ball gown. She ties her ensemble together with statement earrings, a daring deep red lip and sleek high-bun.

Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Trey Smith

It's a family affair!

Will Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Will Smith

The 50-year-old star dresses as flashy as his character in a grey and black embroidered suit.

Helen Mirren, Aladdin premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

The legendary actress graces the Los Angeles premiere in a simple but statement-making black and white suit.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host dazzles in a jaw-dropping royal blue 'fit. "Arabian Nights," Jada captions her Instagram post ahead of the event.

Nasim Pedrad, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nasim Pedrad

The SNL star, who plays Dalia in the live-action Aladdin movie, stuns in a black lace, cut-out dress.

Jaden Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Jaden lets his neon pink hair do all of the talking as he steps onto the purple carpet in an all-black ensemble.

Willow Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Willow Smith

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter goes glam for the special occasion in a tuxedo-like romper. Her bright red-orange lip and diamond-studded heels are a chef's kiss!

Navid Negahban, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Navid Negahban

The Aladdin star wears a timeless pin-stripe suit while posing for pictures on the purple carpet.

Vaughn Rasberry, Edward Rasberry, Tatyana Ali

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tatyana Ali, Vaughn Rasberry & Edward Rasberry

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress supports her former co-star's latest movie as she and her family attend the Hollywood premiere. She also stuns in a vibrant off-the-shoulder yellow dress that shows off her growing baby bump.

Jasmine Tookes, Aladdin premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jasmine Tookes

The 28-year-old supermodel dazzles in a lavish, intricately beaded red mini dress.

Christina Milian, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Christina Milian

Christina shows up and shows out at the star-studded event. She dons a black sequin Balmain jumpsuit and ties it together with statement jewelry pieces and classic black heels.

Guy Ritchie, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Guy Ritchie

The director of Aladdin is here! Ritchie graces the purple carpet in a timeless (but not boring) suit.

Patrick Starr, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Patrick Starr

Never one to dress basique, the YouTube sensation goes bold for the special occasion in a hot pink and marigold dress, complete with feather trim, purple pumps and a Barbie pink turban.

Darren Criss, Aladdin premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Darren Criss

He came to slay! The Glee actor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin in a unique get-up.

Candace Cameron-Bure, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Candace Cameron-Bure

The Fuller House actress looks white-hot in her striking suit. Her vibrant makeup and rainbow clutch add a fun pop of color to her 'fit.

Anders Ribeiro, Alfonso Ribeiro, Aladdin premiere

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Alfonso Ribeiro & Anders Ribeiro

Father-son date night! Ribeiro brings his little nugget to the Disney event. Even cuter? The two dress in matching blue jackets.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, so the wait is almost over!

