Reza Farahan vs. Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid: A Complete Timeline Of the Shahs of Sunset Stars' Feud

Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid's inseparable bond is unraveling in a very public way.

The Shahs of Sunset stars are currently embroiled in a heated feud, which came to a head just yesterday after Reza obtained a restraining order against MJ's husband and fellow castmate, Tommy Feight. While the stars have yet to weigh in on the latest development in the drama, Reza and MJ's friendship appears to have hit a rough patch sometime throughout her pregnancy.

Before giving birth to her son, Shams Frances Feight, a source told E! News that Javid was "heartbroken" by her friends, especially after being admitted into the ICU.

"MJ is confused and heartbroken that her friends haven't congratulated her on Shams' birth, or asked about her health after she nearly died," the insider shared. "Not even her best friend Reza has reached out to her. Reza stopped contacting her a few weeks ago, and his since unfollowed her on social media."