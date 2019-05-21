So the Cast of Vanderpump Rules Is Growing Up—Now What?

So where does all of this leave us?

Season eight (which has yet to be officially greenlit by Bravo but c'mon) will document Jax and Brittany's wedding, some of the couples trying for babies, and the entire group adulting their way.

"I feel like the show could go on for like 15 more years, like the way that the Kardashians do," Stassi told Vogue. "The Kardashians are because they're a family. We are a family, but we chose our family. We're still doing the same shit. That's the only reason the Kardashians keep going, because they have to."

On the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast, Katie suggested it may be time for the OG cast to move to a new show and let Pump Rules repopulate with fresh blood.

"Get some 25-year-olds in there again. Get some little Stassis in there who are going to be insubordinate," she said.