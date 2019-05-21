Chrissy Teigen Dishes on Her Daughter's SNL Debut and Meeting DJ Khaled

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna Simone Stephens takes after both of her parents in that she was born with inherent talents like singing and showbiz.

On Saturday, Luna made her Saturday Night Live debut the same evening that Legend performed alongside DJ Khaled as the musical guest for the show's season 44 finale. Teigen posted a few photos on Instagram of Luna walking and hopping down the famous stairs and repeating into a microphone, "Live from New York it's Saturday night."

She's a natural!

E! News caught up with the Bring the Funny judge at Pepsi's #Summergram event. She told us, "She has no idea what an incredible dream that is for so many people. She just nailed those stairs. When she landed, she clapped her hands and was like 'Yeah!'"

The 33-year-old called the show "iconic" and "incredible" and really loved having the opportunity to be there.

Luna may only be 3-years-old, but she's got some pretty solid role models to look up to when it comes to career paths when she gets a bit older. E! News asked Teigen if Luna wanted to be a star, and Teigen replied, "I have no idea what she wants to be when she grows up, but I know she would be good at that."