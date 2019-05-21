The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Reveals What She Was Really Thinking When Luke Parker Confessed His Feelings

It only took two episodes (and even shorter than the week between them) for a contestant on The Bachelorette to admit he's having some very strong feelings for series star Hannah Brown. But what Luke Parker said to Hannah didn't faze the reality star.

"When he was saying that, I was like, ‘Oh god. You're about to say it. Oh, please don't. Oh, you are. Oh, you did. You did, you said it.' It's still shock. We had a very instant connection and I think it was nice for me to hear that he had feelings for me," Hannah told Daily Pop's Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner. "I didn't know they were that strong, but I couldn't help but smile to know that he had feelings for me because I had feelings for him in a capacity. So, yeah, I did smile. I cheesed a little bit."