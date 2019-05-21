Cardi B Cancels Several Performances to ''Fully Recover'' From Plastic Surgery Procedures

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., May. 21, 2019 12:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Cardi B needs some R&R.

The rapper has postponed her show in El Paso, Texas, which was scheduled for tonight, due to "circumstances beyond her control," read a press release from earlier today. The 26-year-old has also canceled her upcoming performance at Maryland's 92Q Spring Bling Festival over Memorial Day Weekend. (The show has been postponed for early September.)

According to a source, the artist is cancelling all performances for the remainder of May to "focus on recovering and healing," as advised by her doctor. "After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into her work so she wouldn't disappoint her fans and wanted fulfill her obligations," the insider shares. "The traveling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body."

Her rep confirms in a statement: "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."

Watch

Cardi B Reveals She Had Liposuction Okurrr

Her statement continues, "She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September."

Earlier this month, the candid star revealed she had a bit of help getting back her pre-baby body. "I have some news for y'all," she while performing at the Beale Street Music Festival.   "I should have canceled today... I shouldn't really be performing because moving too much is gonna f--k up my lipo. But bitch I'm still gonna get my motherf--king money back, let's go."

Cardi B

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

The confession was an important one for her fans to hear, she later told E! News. "I don't like lying about things," she shared. "Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it's actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months."

And though she admitted the end result "might not come out how you want it to be," she is certainly "enjoying" her slimmer physique. But, don't be fooled: She's always been in great shape.

"I've always had abs," she said. "I'm a very skinny person so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, it's like my bones are actually showing more."

Wishing Cardi a safe and quick recovery!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Surgery , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres

You Better Believe It: Will Smith Proves He Can Still Get Jiggy Wit It

Laine Hardy Reacts to Winning "American Idol"

Cardi B

Watch Cardi B Bring the Heat to DJ Khaled's Music Video for "Wish Wish"

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Center and Dresses the Part

Maluma Is on Top of the World

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Says "Of Course" She'll Perform Again as She Spends Time With Sam Asghari

NCT 127 Invites You to Join Their World Takeover

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.