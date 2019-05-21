Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Team Up for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cannes Premiere

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is jam-packed with A-list celebs.
Before stepping inside for the highly-anticipated screening on Tuesday, Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on the red carpet. The trio led a star-studded crowd at the premiere, which was also attended by DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone. However, the duo walked the red carpet separately and did not appear to pose for photos together.
The premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film, which is set to hit theaters in July, was also attended by Elle Fanning, Michelle Rodriguez and Chloë Sevigny.
Take a look below to see all of the red carpet photos from the star-studded event!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
The Oscar nominee, styled by Kate Young, hits the red carpet in Chanel couture.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Brad Pitt
The 55-year-old star makes his way down the red carpet ahead of the screening.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio
The co-stars share a laugh on the red carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Morrone
The Mickey and the Bear actress stuns on the carpet at boyfriend DiCaprio's premiere.
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio
The supermodel has cameras flashing as she strikes a pose.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning
The Maleficent actress, who assured her fans that she's "all good" after a "fainting spell" at Cannes, walked the red carpet on Tuesday.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Rodriguez
The actress turns heads in a gorgeous white gown on the carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow
The supermodel poses for cameras ahead of the premiere.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Chloë Sevigny
The model and actress dons a pink dress with a shoulder bow at the screening.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Karolína Kurková
Magenta magic! The supermodel dons a bold strapless dress on the red carpet.