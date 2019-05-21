Relive Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance and Split 1 Year Later

Over the course of the next two months, the pair continued to take their relationship to the next level. They made their red carpet debut as a couple, moved in together, and adopted a pet pig. Grande even named a song on her Sweetener album after her main man.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," the "Breathin'" singer had told Paper Magazine at the time.

However, Grande soon experienced a tragic loss. In September 2018, her ex, Mac Miller, died at the age of 26. The singer then took some time to "heal and mend."

In October 2018, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement and navigated life post-breakup. While there were a few initial awkward moments, including Davidson joking about the split on SNL, the two were able to move on and support one another. Grande even defended Davidson after he was targeted by bullies online.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK," Davidson said on SNL's "Weekend Update." "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

Grande also drew inspiration from the experience and released her chart-topping single "Thank U, Next. The song looked back on the lessons she learned from each relationship and was an instant hit. She also released a record-breaking album by the same name.

"It was a big risk and a very scary thing to do, because it is my life," she said on the Zach Sang Show. "I understand that to a lot of people, I'm not a real person, or it's easy to just kind of like see me as like, a song or a picture or like a thing that kind of exists in their head and they know what they know and that's it. But at the end of the day, these are people and relationships. It's real s--t to me. It is real life and I spent a lot of time with each of those people...it was like scary to put in a song."